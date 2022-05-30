$19,000 in jewelry stolen from Lansdowne Place mall store: Peterborough police

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect is being sought after $19,000 worth of jewelry was reported stolen from a store at Lansdowne Place mall in Peterborough early Monday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6 a.m., officers responded to an alarm call at the mall. Police determined a male broke into the mall and then broke into a jewelry store, where he removed $19,000 worth of items.

Police say the following items were reported stolen:

83 silver necklaces, including several with intricate detailing

19 Citizen brand watches (men’s and women’s)

$200 cash

Surveillance video shows a male suspect on a bicycle last seen heading eastbound on Lansdowne Street. The suspect is described as wearing a black sweater with red and white lettering, grey pants, black shoes, a black hat and a black face covering, and was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough Police Service’s crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.