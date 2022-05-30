Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

$19,000 in jewelry stolen from Lansdowne Place mall store: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 11:14 am
Peterborough police are seeking a suspect after jewelry was stolen from a store at Lansdowne Place mall on May 30. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are seeking a suspect after jewelry was stolen from a store at Lansdowne Place mall on May 30. Peterborough Police Service

A suspect is being sought after $19,000 worth of jewelry was reported stolen from a store at Lansdowne Place mall in Peterborough early Monday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6 a.m., officers responded to an alarm call at the mall. Police determined a male broke into the mall and then broke into a jewelry store, where he removed $19,000 worth of items.

Read more: Peterborough police retrieve victim’s $100,000 lost in cryptocurrency scam

Police say the following items were reported stolen:

Trending Stories
  • 83 silver necklaces, including several with intricate detailing
  • 19 Citizen brand watches (men’s and women’s)
  • $200 cash

Surveillance video shows a male suspect on a bicycle last seen heading eastbound on Lansdowne Street. The suspect is described as wearing a black sweater with red and white lettering, grey pants, black shoes, a black hat and a black face covering, and was carrying a backpack.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough Police Service’s crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theft tagBreak And Enter tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough crime tagBreak In tagJewelry tagLansdowne Place tagJewelry Theft tagLansdowne Place Mall tagjewelry heist tagmall break-in tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers