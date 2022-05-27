Menu

Crime

Peterborough police retrieve victim’s $100,000 lost in cryptocurrency scam

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 2:14 pm
Click to play video: 'The O.P.P provide advice on how not to fall victim to cryptocurrency scams' The O.P.P provide advice on how not to fall victim to cryptocurrency scams
Cryptocurrency scams attempt to steal money as well as personal and financial information. Cryptocurrency payments to fraudsters jumped to $77 million in reported losses 2021, over $23 million in 2020 – Apr 14, 2022

Peterborough police are warning residents to be very wary of cryptocurrency investment deals after a resident recently lost $100,000 in a scam.

The Peterborough Police Service say its fraud department launched an investigation after a resident reported investing more than $100,000 in cryptocurrency before learning that it was a scam.

City police, with assistance from the OPP, were able to determine the funds were still electronically accessible as they had not yet reached the point of not being attainable.

Read more: Crypto market’s crash could send shockwaves through the financial system

Police say as a result, with the assistance of a crypto exchange, the investigators were able to return the funds to the city resident.

“While Peterborough police is thrilled to be able to return the money to the resident, it is recognized that this is not the norm, and the return of funds is not considered a seizure by police,” police stated Friday.

Visit Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre for more information on crypto currency investment scams. Police advise anyone who believes they have been victimized to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 or file an online fraud report.

Click to play video: 'Better Business Bureau releases latest findings on cryptocurrency scams' Better Business Bureau releases latest findings on cryptocurrency scams
