Ontario NDP chief of staff resigns after bruising election loss

Michael Balagus, who served as outgoing NDP Leader Andrea Horwath’s chief of staff, is leaving his post after a bruising electoral defeat that saw the party lose seats in the Ontario legislature, while still retaining the position of official Opposition.

In a brief memo sent to the NDP caucus and staff on Wednesday, Balagus announced he would be “resigning” from his position as chief of staff to the leader and caucus effective Sept. 15, giving him time to participate in campaign debriefs and author reports about the election.

“I will also be available to the interim leader and their team to assist in whatever way they wish, to ensure as smooth a transition as possible,” Balagus said in the email.

“Let me say today what an honour it has been to work for Andrea and with all of you over the years.”

Balagus first came to Queen’s Park in 2015 to serve as the chief adviser to Horwath as the party looked to grow its seat count in the provincial legislature after spending two decades as the third party.

While the NDP capitalized on the downfall of the Ontario Liberal party in 2018 — winning 40 seats in the Ontario legislature — the New Democrats struggled to grow their voter base in 2022 and ultimately wound up losing several seats to the Progressive Conservatives, including in long-held regions such as Windsor.

The loss led to Horwath’s tearful resignation on election night and questions about who will lead the party in the legislature and into the next provincial election.

Before Queen’s Park, Balagus served as the chief of staff to former Manitoba premier Greg Selinger from 2003 to 2011.