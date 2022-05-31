Officials investigating after person bit by coyote at Toronto park

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto says it is investigating after a person was bitten by a coyote in Westlake Park.

In a press release issued Tuesday, the city said the incident occurred in Westlake Park, near Weston Road and Black Creek Drive on May 28.

“Toronto Animal Services (TAS) Officers were on-site over the weekend to assess the area around the park to determine whether there is a den or there are any other factors that may be enticing coyotes,” the release reads.

The city said staff have distributed “educational materials” to nearby residents to provide information on urban coyotes and how to deter them.

According to the city, coyotes “generally do not pose a danger to people and a bite to a human is abnormal behaviour.”

“TAS has notified the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry about the incident and will seek their advice and direction on next steps,” the release reads.

The city said the coyote from the incident on Saturday is “still at large,” adding that residents are “advised to use caution when visiting the park, as well as neighbouring areas.”

The city said it will post signage at the park to warn residents that coyotes are in the vicinity.

“An area has been fenced off while TAS continues its investigation,” the release said.

The city has offered a few tips to minimize “negative encounters with coyotes.”

Officials said the public should never feed coyotes, and should not leave food — including pet food — outside.

Waste should be properly disposed of at home and in parks.

If you encounter a coyote, you should not run, but instead, make noise to scare it away.

The city said people should not approach coyotes, their young or their dens. Coyotes should not be touched, even if they appear tame, sick or injured.

According to the city, coyote sightings can be reported to 3-1-1.