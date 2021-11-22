Two residents bitten by coyote in Toronto’s Bayview Village Park, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

Officials have issued a warning after two people were bitten by a coyote in Bayview Village Park on Sunday.

Toronto police said reports came in about the incident at around 1 p.m. about an aggressive coyote attacking people in the park and had are warning residents to avoid the area.

The City of Toronto said animal services and police were in the area during the day on Sunday working to capture the coyote and would resume their efforts on Monday.

“The coyote is still at large and the City advises residents in the area to please stay away from the park and use caution in the neighbouring areas,” city officials said.

There is no official word as of early Monday morning if the coyote has been captured.

Anyone who wants to report a coyote sighting is asked to call 416-338-PAWS (7297) or email animalservices@toronto.ca.