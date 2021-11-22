Menu

Canada

Two residents bitten by coyote in Toronto’s Bayview Village Park, officials say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 6:26 am
A coyote walks through Coronation Park in Toronto on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. View image in full screen
A coyote walks through Coronation Park in Toronto on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

Officials have issued a warning after two people were bitten by a coyote in Bayview Village Park on Sunday.

Toronto police said reports came in about the incident at around 1 p.m. about an aggressive coyote attacking people in the park and had are warning  residents to avoid the area.

The City of Toronto said animal services and police were in the area during the day on Sunday working to capture the coyote and would resume their efforts on Monday.

Read more: 6-year-old girl bit by coyote in Oshawa park, police say

“The coyote is still at large and the City advises residents in the area to please stay away from the park and use caution in the neighbouring areas,” city officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

There is no official word as of early Monday morning if the coyote has been captured.

Anyone who wants to report a coyote sighting is asked to call 416-338-PAWS (7297) or email animalservices@toronto.ca.

 

