Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 22 2021 5:39pm
02:11

Toronto police use lethal force against coyote suspected in attacks

A cornered coyote suspected of biting people at a Toronto park over the weekend was shot dead on Monday. Sean O’Shea reports.

