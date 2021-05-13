Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Public asked to avoid part of Stanley Park seawall after coyote bites another jogger

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 6:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Stanley Park coyote captured on camera after reports of aggressive confrontation' Stanley Park coyote captured on camera after reports of aggressive confrontation
WATCH: Global News cameras captured a coyote on camera in Stanely Park Monday afternoon after more reports of aggressive interactions with humans and dogs in the area. – Mar 8, 2021

A coyote has bitten yet another jogger in Vancouver’s Stanley Park.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the most recent attack happened around 10 a.m. Thursday on the seawall, between Siwash Rock and Third Beach.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

Read more: Conservation officers return to Stanley Park after coyote bites woman walking on seawall

Conservation officers attended the area, but were unable to locate the animal. Officers remained on scene into Thursday afternoon.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

Click to play video: 'Woman bit by aggressive coyote in Vancouver’s Stanley Park' Woman bit by aggressive coyote in Vancouver’s Stanley Park
Woman bit by aggressive coyote in Vancouver’s Stanley Park – Apr 8, 2021

The incident is the latest in a string of attacks and aggressive displays by coyotes in the park.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

There have been at least 16 known biting incidents since December according to the Stanley Park Ecology Society.

Read more: Vancouver mulls wildlife feeding fine as jogger faces 6-month rehab from coyote attack

While most of the resulting injuries have been minor, one woman was left with serious damage to her leg and a six-month rehabilitation process.

The society and conservation officers believe the attacks are a result of animals that have been habituated to humans because people are feeding them.

You can find more about coyote safety here. 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stanley Park tagCoyote tagConservation Officer tagaggressive coyote tagstanley park coyote tagCoyote Bite tagstanley park coyote bite tagseawall coyote tagstanley park bite tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers