Public asked to avoid part of Stanley Park seawall after coyote bites another jogger

A coyote has bitten yet another jogger in Vancouver’s Stanley Park.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the most recent attack happened around 10 a.m. Thursday on the seawall, between Siwash Rock and Third Beach.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

Conservation officers attended the area, but were unable to locate the animal. Officers remained on scene into Thursday afternoon.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

The incident is the latest in a string of attacks and aggressive displays by coyotes in the park.

There have been at least 16 known biting incidents since December according to the Stanley Park Ecology Society.

While most of the resulting injuries have been minor, one woman was left with serious damage to her leg and a six-month rehabilitation process.

The society and conservation officers believe the attacks are a result of animals that have been habituated to humans because people are feeding them.

