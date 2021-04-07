Conservation officers return to Stanley Park after coyote bites woman walking on seawall

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s Conservation Officer Service is again reminding the public to be wary after yet another aggressive coyote incident in Stanley Park.

The service said the latest attack happened just west of the Prospect Point lighthouse on the seawall, where a woman was walking around 9:15 p.m., Tuesday.

The woman was bitten on the back of her calf and suffered minor injuries, the service said.

Conservation officers attended, but were unable to locate the animal.

“Coyotes are more active at dawn and dusk and park users should consider avoiding those times,” the Conservation Officer Service said.

“If you choose to go to Stanley Park, there is a risk you could encounter an aggressive coyote.”

Last month, the Stanley Park Ecology Society urged joggers to avoid running in the park between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. amid a string of attacks and aggressive displays by the park’s coyotes.

At the time, the society said there were at least 15 known biting incidents.

The society issued a map detailing where biting incidents have taken place in the park.

View image in full screen A map outlining where biting incidents have taken place. Stanley Park Ecology Society

Conservation officers have been repeatedly called to the park and say the aggressive behaviour is a result of people intentionally feeding the animals.

Vancouver Coun. Pete Fry has submitted a motion that would make feeding wild animals in the city a ticketable offence.

You can find more about coyote safety here.