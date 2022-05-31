Menu

Crime

Police warning public after series of distraction thefts in Vaughan

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 31, 2022 2:59 pm
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News

Police are warning the public after a series of distraction thefts in Vaughan.

In a press release, York Regional Police said over the last two weeks, officers have received “multiple reports” of thefts occurring in residential areas of the city.

Police said the majority of the incidents have “targeted elderly and vulnerable victims who were walking outside their residence between 11 a.m., and 5 p.m.”

Officers said the suspects — a male driver and female passenger — asked the victims for directions.

Read more: 14-year-old charged in connection with assault investigation in Vaughan, police say

Police said once directions are given, the suspects tell the victim they want to give them a gift.

According to police, the gift is a fake gold chain.

“The female suspect will hug the victim and swap the fake gold chain for the real jewelry worn by the victim,” the release reads.

Police are now searching for a man, around 50 years old, with an average build and dark hair.

Officers are also looking for a woman, around 50 years old with an average build and dark hair.

Police said they were driving in a dark-coloured SUV.

Police are seeking to identify two suspects wanted in connection with a series of distraction thefts in Vaughan.
Police are seeking to identify two suspects wanted in connection with a series of distraction thefts in Vaughan. York Regional Police / Handout

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

