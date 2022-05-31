Menu

Crime

14-year-old charged in connection with assault investigation in Vaughan: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 31, 2022 2:33 pm
York Regional Police officer. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an assault investigation in Vaughan, police say.

In a press release Tuesday, York Regional Police said on May 2, at around 6:35 p.m., officers received a weapons call situated in a park in the Sunset Ridge and Kistler Street area.

Police said when officers arrived, they found that a youth had allegedly fired a gel pellet gun at a group of other youths, causing “minor injuries” to two people.

Police said days later on May 4, at around 2:35, a group of students were walking on Shawbridge Boulevard when a black Jeep approached them. A male suspect from inside the vehicle allegedly “fired a gel pellet gun at the students.” One victim was hit in the head and was left with minor injuries.

After an investigation, a suspect was identified and arrested. According to police, a search warrant was executed at the suspect’s home, and a vehicle, and investigators allegedly “seized evidence in connection to the offences.”

Police said a 14-year-old male from Vaughan was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon.

Officers said there is a “dangerous social media trend called the Orbeez Challenge” that “encourages shooting strangers with water or gel beads.”

“These beads can cause serious injury when fired from an air-powered gun,” the release reads. “In many instances, these air guns are painted to resemble real firearms. Firing gel pellet guns can cause serious injury and suspects will be charged with serious offences, including assault with a weapon.*”

