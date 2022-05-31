Menu

Crime

Police investigating alleyway stabbing near east Hamilton home

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 31, 2022 12:24 pm
Hamilton police cruiser View image in full screen
Police say a man was stabbed in an alleyway right beside his east Hamilton home May 30, 2022. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

A Hamilton resident suffered a laceration in an alleyway near his home after confronting a man who had jumped into his east end backyard on Monday night.

Police (HPS) say they were called to the 43-year-old’s home on Crosthwaite Ave North just after 11:30 p.m. in connection with a stabbing call.

“The two got into a verbal altercation that eventually became physical,” Cst. Indy Bharaj told Global News in an email.

“During the physical altercation the victim attempted to kick the suspect and was stabbed by a unknown object.”

Read more: Hamilton Police investigate shooting threat written on bathroom stall at Bishop Tonnos Secondary

The suspect fled the area and the victim called police. Investigators say the two men are not known unknown to one another. The resident sustained a non-life threatening laceration.

HPS says the investigation is ongoing.

