Police investigating alleyway stabbing near east Hamilton home

A Hamilton resident suffered a laceration in an alleyway near his home after confronting a man who had jumped into his east end backyard on Monday night.

Police (HPS) say they were called to the 43-year-old’s home on Crosthwaite Ave North just after 11:30 p.m. in connection with a stabbing call.

“The two got into a verbal altercation that eventually became physical,” Cst. Indy Bharaj told Global News in an email.

“During the physical altercation the victim attempted to kick the suspect and was stabbed by a unknown object.”

The suspect fled the area and the victim called police. Investigators say the two men are not known unknown to one another. The resident sustained a non-life threatening laceration.

HPS says the investigation is ongoing.