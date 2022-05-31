Hamilton Police investigate shooting threat written on bathroom stall at Bishop Tonnos Secondary

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police confirmed they are investigating a message found on a bathroom wall at Bishop Tonnos Secondary in Ancaster, Ont., threatening a shooting at the school later this week.

School administrators were alerted on Friday to the alleged threat, which suggested a shooting would take place on June 3.

“Hamilton Police was immediately contacted and have informed us that uniformed officers will be present at the school on Friday June 3,” principal Carmelo Barone told guardians in a letter sent on Monday.

Barone also notified families of a separate, unrelated incident in which a video surfaced showing a Bishop Tonnos student loading an apparent air-soft BB gun.

“No threat was made in the video, nor was the school mentioned,” Barone wrote.

“The weapon, which Hamilton Police have confirmed is a BB Gun, was not brought to the school.”

Hamilton police confirmed to Global News they are investigating both incidents and do not believe there is a legitimate threat to students and staff at the school.

The matter comes just days after 19 students and two teachers were fatally shot at an Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Barone assured parents in his note that the matter “remains our priority” and that the threats are being “taken extremely seriously.”

Barone and local investigators say anyone with information can contact the school or police.

