Teen charged, investigation ongoing after Pride flags stolen in Norwich Township

Ontario Provincial Police in Oxford County say a 16-year-old teen is facing charges after it was reported that several Pride flags had been stolen or vandalized in Norwich Township.

Police say they received the reports of theft and mischief on Stover Street in the township between May 20 and May 24.

The Norwich Township teen, whose identity cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces two counts of theft under $5,000.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incidents to identify other possible suspects.

In a statement Saturday, police said they were contacted around 5:15 a.m. on May 20 that a Pride flag had been stolen from a hydro pole, and that another Pride flag had been spray-painted.

The following morning, around 7:30 a.m., police say they received a report that the spray-painted flag had been stolen, and that a third flag placed on another hydro pole along Main Street had been stolen.

View image in full screen Surveillance images released by OPP in connection with an investigation into the theft and defacing of pride flags. Ontario Provincial Police

Investigators released surveillance images showing a white GMC Sierra pickup truck, red tractor, and three male suspects in orange safety gear whom they believed to be involved.

It’s unclear if the 16-year-old accused was among those police observed in the surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.