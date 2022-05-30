Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen charged, investigation ongoing after Pride flags stolen in Norwich Township

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted May 30, 2022 5:14 pm
The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington District School Board trustees voted against flying the Pride flag at its schools in June. View image in full screen
The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington District School Board trustees voted against flying the Pride flag at its schools in June. The Canadian Press file

Ontario Provincial Police in Oxford County say a 16-year-old teen is facing charges after it was reported that several Pride flags had been stolen or vandalized in Norwich Township.

Police say they received the reports of theft and mischief on Stover Street in the township between May 20 and May 24.

The Norwich Township teen, whose identity cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces two counts of theft under $5,000.

Read more: London, Ont. church art project shows support for LGBTQ2+ community

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incidents to identify other possible suspects.

In a statement Saturday, police said they were contacted around 5:15 a.m. on May 20 that a Pride flag had been stolen from a hydro pole, and that another Pride flag had been spray-painted.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The following morning, around 7:30 a.m., police say they received a report that the spray-painted flag had been stolen, and that a third flag placed on another hydro pole along Main Street had been stolen.

Surveillance images released by OPP in connection with an investigation into the theft and defacing of pride flags. View image in full screen
Surveillance images released by OPP in connection with an investigation into the theft and defacing of pride flags. Ontario Provincial Police

Investigators released surveillance images showing a white GMC Sierra pickup truck, red tractor, and three male suspects in orange safety gear whom they believed to be involved.

It’s unclear if the 16-year-old accused was among those police observed in the surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagLGBT tagPride tagLGBTQ2 tagOxford County tagPride Flag tagOxford tagOxford OPP tagNorwich Township tagstover street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers