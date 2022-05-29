London, Ont. church art project shows support for LGBTQ2+ community

Send this page to someone via email

Youth at a London, Ont., church are showing their support for the LGBTQ2+ community with a bright and colourful art installation.

St. Aidan’s Anglican Church unveiled its “God’s Doors are Open to All” project on Saturday.

“It’s an installation of multi-coloured doors in the colours of the rainbow as a reminder to all who are LGBTQ2+ that our church is a safe (and) welcoming space,” said Kevin George, the rector of St. Aidan’s.

Kevin George, the rector of St. Aidan’s. Kevin George/Provided

George tells 980 CFPL that the art project took about a month to complete.

It was created by 23 youth between the ages of 11 to 17 who helped out in different ways.

“Some sanded the doors, some painted them, some did the lettering, (but) everybody got to participate,” George explained.

The rector says the art project is especially meaningful for the youth to showcase their support for the LGBTQ2+ community.

“These young people felt that it was very important (because) they often hear in the culture around them that Christians are anti-gay, and they want (to) fight against that and be strong allies.”

“It was awesome to see what our young people can do,” George added. “I have great hope for our future.”