Resident spots stolen vehicle in Kitchener, follows until officers arrive: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was arrested after a stolen vehicle was reported in the Southdale section of Kitchener on Saturday.

Officers were called to the area near Hoffman Street and Meinzinger Avenue at around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday after a stolen vehicle was spotted.

They say the victim made the call to police while following a vehicle that had been stolen from his Kitchener home three days earlier.

Police say the occupant of the stolen vehicle took off from the car but was held by residents before police arrived.

The suspect dropped a backpack as he was fleeing the scene. Police say it contained suspected ecstasy, methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.

A 48-year-old man from Kitchener faces numerous charges, including possession of stolen property over $5,000; possession for the purpose of trafficking drugs; operation while impaired by drugs; dangerous operation of a vehicle; unauthorized possession of a weapon; possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order; and driving while under suspension.