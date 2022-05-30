Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Resident spots stolen vehicle in Kitchener, follows until officers arrive: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 11:05 am
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was arrested after a stolen vehicle was reported in the Southdale section of Kitchener on Saturday.

Officers were called to the area near Hoffman Street and Meinzinger Avenue at around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday after a stolen vehicle was spotted.

Read more: Police investigate shooting in Kitchener near Park and Glasgow

They say the victim made the call to police while following a vehicle that had been stolen from his Kitchener home three days earlier.

Trending Stories

Police say the occupant of the stolen vehicle took off from the car but was held by residents before police arrived.

The suspect dropped a backpack as he was fleeing the scene. Police say it contained suspected ecstasy, methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Truck dropped debris for 12 km on Highway 7/8 after crash: police

A 48-year-old man from Kitchener faces numerous charges, including possession of stolen property over $5,000; possession for the purpose of trafficking drugs; operation while impaired by drugs; dangerous operation of a vehicle; unauthorized possession of a weapon; possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order; and driving while under suspension.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagKitchener man arrested tagKitchener stolen vehicle tagHoffman Street Kitchener tagMeinzinger Avenue Kitchener tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers