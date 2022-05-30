Menu

Crime

Police investigate shooting in Kitchener near Park and Glasgow

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 9:45 am
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Ro

Waterloo Regional Police say they received several reports of gunfire near Grand River Hospital in Kitchener on Sunday morning.

Police say officers were dispatched to the intersection of Park and Glasgow streets at around 9:30 a.m. to investigate the calls.

Officers discovered that a weapon had been fired.

They soon determined that there was an altercation moments before the gunfire erupted.

Police say witnesses reported seeing a suspect flee the scene in a silver or grey Toyota car and that it was a targeted incident.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

