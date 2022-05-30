Police investigate shooting in Kitchener near Park and Glasgow

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they received several reports of gunfire near Grand River Hospital in Kitchener on Sunday morning.

Police say officers were dispatched to the intersection of Park and Glasgow streets at around 9:30 a.m. to investigate the calls.

Officers discovered that a weapon had been fired.

They soon determined that there was an altercation moments before the gunfire erupted.

Police say witnesses reported seeing a suspect flee the scene in a silver or grey Toyota car and that it was a targeted incident.

Story continues below advertisement

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.