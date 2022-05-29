Menu

World

Rockabilly artist Ronnie Hawkins dies at 87 after long illness

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 29, 2022 1:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Ronnie Hawkins returns to The Rockwood Club in Arkansas' Ronnie Hawkins returns to The Rockwood Club in Arkansas
WATCH: Ronnie Hawkins returns to The Rockwood Club in Arkansas – Aug 26, 2019

Ronnie Hawkins, the southern U.S. rockabilly artist who moved to Canada and became godfather to a generation of influential rock musicians, has died at 87.

His wife confirmed to The Canadian Press that Hawkins died Sunday morning after a long illness.

Hawkins was known for his vivacious personality and enthusiastic stage presence.

Read more: ‘The Hawk’ Ronnie Hawkins returns to his musical roots in Fayetteville, Arkansas

The singer of “Who Do You Love?” “Ruby Baby” and “Mary Lou”

brought many artists under the wing of his backing band the Hawks, several of whom went on to become big names of their own.

Five members, including Levon Helm and Robbie Robertson, would later form the Band.

Hawkins earned himself several nicknames over the years, including Mr. Dynamo, Sir Ronnie, Rompin’ Ronnie and the Hawk.

More coming.

