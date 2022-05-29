Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Prince Albert police investigate after man dies from injuries

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted May 29, 2022 1:42 pm
The Prince Albert board of police commissioners says it "fully supports" an independent review of in-custody care and oversight following three in-custody deaths in recent weeks.
The Prince Albert board of police commissioners says it "fully supports" an independent review of in-custody care and oversight following three in-custody deaths in recent weeks. File / Global News

Prince Albert Police are investigating the death of a 47-year-old man who died after suffering from serious injuries.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call from the 100 block of River Street West of a weapons complaint, according to a press release.

On arrival, police found the 47-year-old man seriously injured.

Read more: 32-year-old man shot and killed Saturday morning: Prince Albert police

Parkland Ambulance took the man to Victoria Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police say.

Trending Stories

As of Sunday morning, the 100 block of River Street West has been blocked off as police continue their investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man wanted in connection with forcible confinement, sexual assault of woman in Edmonton area

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Tips can also be submitted online.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagPolice tagRegina News tagPrince Albert tagprince albert news tagCrime Regina tagnews saskatchewan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers