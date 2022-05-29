Prince Albert police investigate after man dies from injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Albert Police are investigating the death of a 47-year-old man who died after suffering from serious injuries.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call from the 100 block of River Street West of a weapons complaint, according to a press release.

On arrival, police found the 47-year-old man seriously injured.

Parkland Ambulance took the man to Victoria Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police say.

As of Sunday morning, the 100 block of River Street West has been blocked off as police continue their investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Tips can also be submitted online.