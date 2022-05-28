32-year-old man shot and killed Saturday morning: Prince Albert police

Send this page to someone via email

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday. His death is being investigated as a homicide, says Prince Albert Police.

Officers responded to a call from the 800 block of 11th Avenue E. just after 5.30 a.m. reporting that a man had been shot, a police news release said.

When the police got there they found the 32-year-old man near the 1000 block of Eighth Street E., suffering from serious injuries.

He was transported to Victoria Hospital by Parkland ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

As of 12.40 p.m. police were still on the scene as the criminal and forensic investigation continued.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials are also asking people who live in the area to see their surveillance systems for any kind of suspicious activity between 5 and 6 a.m. on May 28.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.p3tips.com/248