Man wanted in connection with forcible confinement, sexual assault of woman in Edmonton area

Police are asking for tips as they look for a man wanted in connection with an attack on a woman in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., on Friday.

In a news release issued late Friday night, the RCMP said a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 45-year-old Jason Trevor Hipson of Fort Saskatchewan.

They said he is believed to be in Strathcona County but he may have been travelling to Edmonton or a nearby community Friday night.

“Hipson should not be approached as he may be a harm to himself or others,” the RCMP said.

Police said they are investigating after a woman was allegedly confined in a home for approximately eight hours on Friday. She was reportedly assaulted during the ordeal which only ended when someone showed up at the home and saw what was happening.

The RCMP said they believe the man behind the assault then left the scene in the woman’s vehicle before leaving it in Sherwood Park, Alta., where Mounties later found it.

The victim was treated by paramedics and then taken to hospital with what RCMP described as “significant injuries” to her entire body.

Police said Hipson is facing charges that include aggravated assault, sexual assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement and vehicle theft.

The RCMP said its air service and police dog service are assisting with the search for Hipson.

He is described as being five-foot-three and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes

Anyone with information on Hipson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or contacting them online at http://www.P3Tips.com.