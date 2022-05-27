Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC, we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are five stories we want to share:

Seated together, a chance encounter on an Air Canada flight helped B.C. woman find love

When B.C. resident Kimberley Bowie sat down in her seat on an Air Canada flight in August, 2018, little did she know it would change the course of her life.

She tells her story about meeting her now-husband and she has a message for anyone who is struggling with connection in this pandemic.

It’s a girl! Calf born to endangered southern resident orcas seen with mom

The Center for Whale Research, based in Washington state, has confirmed the newest calf for a pod of endangered southern resident orcas is a girl.

Staff with the centre encountered J pod during a photo-ID and aerial observation survey on May 26 and as the whales were rolling under and at the surface, the team was able to determine that the calf, known as J59, is a female.

Grade 6 student prompts government to install feral horse signs in Oliver, B.C.

Grade 6 student Delia Graham has convinced the provincial government to help better protect feral horses in the town of Oliver.

After months of research, interviews, and surveys conducted by Delia, the government agreed to install more feral horse crossing signs in town.

“I chose this project because I value the life of everybody, and I believe everybody should have a chance to live a nice life,” said Delia Graham at Senpaq’cin School.

“It feels really good because I was getting a bit stressed seeing if I could get them put up or not, and the signs should be arriving in the next month.”

B-52s, Cake and the Beach Boys among PNE 2022 summer concert headliners

Among the classic acts taking to the stage will be the B-52s, who are on a farewell tour, the Beach Boys and the Steve Miller Band.

Canadian rock fans will be able to check out the Barenaked Ladies with guest star Kim Mitchell, Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings, and country-rock band Blue Rodeo.

‘Too many zeros!’: Email alerts Kamloops couple to $1-million lottery win

A Kamloops resident is $1 million richer after finding out through email he lucked out on a lottery ticket.

Greg Gauthier says he and his wife were strolling through their email inbox, as they do every morning, but noticed an email from the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

That email notified Gauthier that they’d won $1 million from the Lotto 6-49 draw on May 7. Gauthier had purchased his lucky ticket on PlayNow.com.