Canada

B-52s, Cake and the Beach Boys among PNE 2022 summer concert headliners

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 9:13 pm
Click to play video: 'PNE announces its 2022 summer concert lineup' PNE announces its 2022 summer concert lineup
Summer's biggest concerts are right around the corner. PNE President and CEO Shelley Frost talks to Global News Morning about the main attractions at this summer's Fair at the PNE.

The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) has unveiled the lineup for its annual Summer Nights concert series featuring some major blasts from the past.

Among the classic acts taking to the stage will be the B-52s, who are on a farewell tour, the Beach Boys and the Steve Miller Band.

Read more: Labour shortage looms as B.C. aims for pandemic-rebound summer

Canadian rock fans will be able to check out the Barenaked Ladies with guest star Kim Mitchell, Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings, and country-rock band Blue Rodeo.

Nineties fans will be able to choose from a number of shows, including a double-header with TLC and Shaggy, a performance by rockers Cake or rapper Nelly.

Click to play video: 'Winner of 2021 PNE prize home gets first tour' Winner of 2021 PNE prize home gets first tour
Winner of 2021 PNE prize home gets first tour – Sep 17, 2021

Unlike previous years, all attendees will need a paid concert ticket to attend during the 2022 performances. Prices will range from $15 for standing room only floor tickets to $79 for premium reserved seating.

Read more: B.C. provides $12.9 million for fairs, festivals struggling amid COVID-19

Tickets go on sale starting May 27 at TicketLeader.ca.

The PNE is aiming for a return to a fair experience much more in keeping with the pre-pandemic era, though some changes will remain in place.

The fair will maintain a daily attendance capacity limit in 2022, with date-specific tickets for entry and access to Playland.

Full PNE Summer Nights 2022 concert schedule:

  • Saturday, August 20 – The B-52s Farewell Tour
  • Sunday, August 21 – Blue Rodeo
  • Tuesday, August 23 – Barenaked Ladies with Special Guest Kim Mitchell
  • Wednesday, August 24 – CAKE
  • Thursday, August 25 – Vancouver Symphony Orchestra – Classical Mystery Tour: A Tribute to the Beatles
  • Friday, August 26 – Stars of Drag – “A Night of True Colours”
  • Saturday, August 27 – Gipsy Kings Feat. Nicolas Reyes
  • Sunday, August 28 – Chicago
  • Tuesday, August 30 – Steve Miller Band
  • Wednesday, August 31 – TLC & Shaggy
  • Thursday, September 1 – Brothers Osborne
  • Friday, September 2 – Nelly
  • Saturday, September 3 – BACHMAN CUMMINGS
  • Sunday, September 4 – The Beach Boys – Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer
  • Monday, September 5 – Chaka Khan & Patti LaBelle
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
