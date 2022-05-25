B-52s, Cake and the Beach Boys among PNE 2022 summer concert headliners

Send this page to someone via email

The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) has unveiled the lineup for its annual Summer Nights concert series featuring some major blasts from the past.

Among the classic acts taking to the stage will be the B-52s, who are on a farewell tour, the Beach Boys and the Steve Miller Band.

Canadian rock fans will be able to check out the Barenaked Ladies with guest star Kim Mitchell, Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings, and country-rock band Blue Rodeo.

Nineties fans will be able to choose from a number of shows, including a double-header with TLC and Shaggy, a performance by rockers Cake or rapper Nelly.

Unlike previous years, all attendees will need a paid concert ticket to attend during the 2022 performances. Prices will range from $15 for standing room only floor tickets to $79 for premium reserved seating.

Tickets go on sale starting May 27 at TicketLeader.ca.

The PNE is aiming for a return to a fair experience much more in keeping with the pre-pandemic era, though some changes will remain in place.

The fair will maintain a daily attendance capacity limit in 2022, with date-specific tickets for entry and access to Playland.

Full PNE Summer Nights 2022 concert schedule:

Saturday, August 20 – The B-52s Farewell Tour

Sunday, August 21 – Blue Rodeo

Tuesday, August 23 – Barenaked Ladies with Special Guest Kim Mitchell

Wednesday, August 24 – CAKE

Thursday, August 25 – Vancouver Symphony Orchestra – Classical Mystery Tour: A Tribute to the Beatles

Friday, August 26 – Stars of Drag – “A Night of True Colours”

Saturday, August 27 – Gipsy Kings Feat. Nicolas Reyes

Sunday, August 28 – Chicago

Tuesday, August 30 – Steve Miller Band

Wednesday, August 31 – TLC & Shaggy

Thursday, September 1 – Brothers Osborne

Friday, September 2 – Nelly

Saturday, September 3 – BACHMAN CUMMINGS

Sunday, September 4 – The Beach Boys – Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer

Monday, September 5 – Chaka Khan & Patti LaBelle