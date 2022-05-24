Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Too many zeros!’: Email alerts Kamloops couple to $1-million lottery win

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 24, 2022 4:35 pm
Greg Gauthier bought his winning lottery ticket online, and an email alerted he and his wife to their seven-figure windfall.
Greg Gauthier bought his winning lottery ticket online, and an email alerted he and his wife to their seven-figure windfall. B.C. Lottery Corporation

A Kamloops resident is $1 million richer after finding out through email he lucked out on a lottery ticket.

Greg Gauthier says he and his wife were strolling through their email inbox, as they do every morning, but noticed an email from the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

That email notified Gauthier that they’d won $1 million from the Lotto 6-49 draw on May 7. Gauthier had purchased his lucky ticket on PlayNow.com.

Read more: ‘Exciting and so surreal’: Shuswap resident wins $500K

“We are quite excited,” Gauthier said. “Our first reaction was ‘That is too many zeros!’”

Gauthier says he and his wife shared the news with their children.

Story continues below advertisement

“They are quite excited for us,” said Gauthier, who plans to celebrate the windfall with a nice family dinner.

Gauthier says he’s also looking forward to visiting the east coast, and perhaps somewhere hot.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: '$20 million Lotto Max jackpot claimed in Saskatchewan' $20 million Lotto Max jackpot claimed in Saskatchewan
$20 million Lotto Max jackpot claimed in Saskatchewan – Mar 10, 2022

“I’m not going to argue if we get away during the winter months,” he said.

Asked how it feels to win seven figures, Gauthier said “my biggest feeling was that I can now look into the future and put my kids and grandson in a great place. I’m able to make life easier for my family and I really enjoy helping out.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. couple who played the same numbers for 36 years win $6M lottery' B.C. couple who played the same numbers for 36 years win $6M lottery
B.C. couple who played the same numbers for 36 years win $6M lottery – Mar 22, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kamloops tagBC Interior tagsouthern interior tagLottery Winner tagLotto 6-49 tagBCLC tagBC Lottery Corporation tagBC lottery winner tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers