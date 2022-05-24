‘Too many zeros!’: Email alerts Kamloops couple to $1-million lottery win

Send this page to someone via email

A Kamloops resident is $1 million richer after finding out through email he lucked out on a lottery ticket.

Greg Gauthier says he and his wife were strolling through their email inbox, as they do every morning, but noticed an email from the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

That email notified Gauthier that they’d won $1 million from the Lotto 6-49 draw on May 7. Gauthier had purchased his lucky ticket on PlayNow.com.

“We are quite excited,” Gauthier said. “Our first reaction was ‘That is too many zeros!’”

Gauthier says he and his wife shared the news with their children.

“They are quite excited for us,” said Gauthier, who plans to celebrate the windfall with a nice family dinner.

Gauthier says he’s also looking forward to visiting the east coast, and perhaps somewhere hot.

“I’m not going to argue if we get away during the winter months,” he said.

Asked how it feels to win seven figures, Gauthier said “my biggest feeling was that I can now look into the future and put my kids and grandson in a great place. I’m able to make life easier for my family and I really enjoy helping out.”

