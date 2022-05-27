Menu

Environment Canada warns of heavy rain for parts of northern B.C., flood watch posted

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2022 3:52 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: May 26' B.C. evening weather forecast: May 26
Senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon has the Thursday, May 26, 2022 forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.

Environment Canada warns prolonged rains will drench parts of northern B.C. over the weekend, raising the potential for localized flooding.

A rainfall warning has been issued for the North and South Peace River regions as the weather office says rainfall of up to 50 millimetres is expected between Friday and late Saturday.

Forecasters say total rainfall could reach 60 to 80 mm near Hudson’s Hope and Chetwynd before downpours ease to showers as the storm moves on.

Read more: Why has B.C.’s spring been so cold and wet?

The warning says heavy rainfall on top of pre-existing saturated soils can make the situation worse and raise the risk of localized flooding.

Trending Stories

The River Forecast Centre has upgraded a high streamflow advisory to a flood watch for the Peace Region, advising that waterways could reach levels only experienced once a decade as rain combines with ongoing snowmelt.

Story continues below advertisement

The centre says conditions are expected to peak by Sunday and it is maintaining a high streamflow advisory for the Bulkley River and its tributaries in northwestern B.C., as rain and snowmelt push those waterways to two- to five-year flows before their expected peak early Sunday.

Click to play video: 'B.C. could experience ‘historic flooding’ experts say' B.C. could experience ‘historic flooding’ experts say
B.C. could experience ‘historic flooding’ experts say – May 11, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
