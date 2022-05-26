Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Saskatchewan RCMP commanding officer officially sworn in

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 2:53 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP View image in full screen
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki and representatives from the corrections and policing ministry are expected to be in attendance for the symbolic handover of authority. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

Saskatchewan RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore will be officially sworn in as the 35th Commanding Officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP on Thursday.

Read more: RCMP chief breached duty by failing to respond promptly to watchdog report, judge rules

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki and representatives from the corrections and policing ministry, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations and Métis-Nation Saskatchewan are expected to be in attendance for the symbolic handover of authority from outgoing commissioner Mark Fisher.

Trending Stories

Fisher left the RCMP in September 2020 before being hired as the new deputy chief of the Oak Bay Police Department on Vancouver Island in B.C.

Read more: Public inquest to be held into death of Fishing Lake First Nation man shot by police

Story continues below advertisement

There will also be representatives from municipal police forces as well as 15 Wing Moose Jaw at the 1 p.m. event.

More to come…

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagFSIN tagBrenda Lucki tagMark Fisher tagSworn In tagSaskatchewan RCMP commanding officer tagrhonda blackmore tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers