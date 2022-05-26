New Saskatchewan RCMP commanding officer officially sworn in

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore will be officially sworn in as the 35th Commanding Officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP on Thursday.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki and representatives from the corrections and policing ministry, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations and Métis-Nation Saskatchewan are expected to be in attendance for the symbolic handover of authority from outgoing commissioner Mark Fisher.

Fisher left the RCMP in September 2020 before being hired as the new deputy chief of the Oak Bay Police Department on Vancouver Island in B.C.

Read more: Public inquest to be held into death of Fishing Lake First Nation man shot by police

Story continues below advertisement

There will also be representatives from municipal police forces as well as 15 Wing Moose Jaw at the 1 p.m. event.

More to come…