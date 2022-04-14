Menu

Crime

Public inquest to be held into death of Fishing Lake First Nation man shot by police

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 7:14 pm
A public inquiry has been set for the death of Lucien Silverquill from the Fishing Lake First Nation who was fatally shot by police in 2019.
A public inquiry has been set for the death of Lucien Silverquill from the Fishing Lake First Nation who was fatally shot by police in 2019. Courtesy / Lucien Silverquill's Facebook Page

The death of a man from the Fishing Lake First Nation more than two years ago will be examined through a public inquest starting on May 16 in Yorkton, Sask.

On Aug. 27, 2019, RCMP responded to a call in the community regarding a disturbance involving a knife. Lucien Silverquill, 37, was shot in an altercation with police. Emergency services transported Silverquill to the Wadena hospital where he died from his injuries.

Read more: Man fatally shot by RCMP officer on Fishing Lake First Nation identified

“Section 19 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner may direct that an inquest be held into the death of any person,” according to a media release.

“The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner’s jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.”

Read more: RCMP-involved shooting leaves man armed with knife dead on Fishing Lake First Nation

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. with subsequent start times will be determined by presiding Coroner Timothy Hawryluk.

The inquest will take place at the Gallagher Centre at 455 Broadway Street West in Yorkton.

Click to play video: 'Man fatally shot by RCMP officer on Fishing Lake First Nation identified' Man fatally shot by RCMP officer on Fishing Lake First Nation identified
Man fatally shot by RCMP officer on Fishing Lake First Nation identified – Aug 29, 2019
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
