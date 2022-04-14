Public inquest to be held into death of Fishing Lake First Nation man shot by police

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a man from the Fishing Lake First Nation more than two years ago will be examined through a public inquest starting on May 16 in Yorkton, Sask.

On Aug. 27, 2019, RCMP responded to a call in the community regarding a disturbance involving a knife. Lucien Silverquill, 37, was shot in an altercation with police. Emergency services transported Silverquill to the Wadena hospital where he died from his injuries.

“Section 19 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner may direct that an inquest be held into the death of any person,” according to a media release.

“The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner’s jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.”

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. with subsequent start times will be determined by presiding Coroner Timothy Hawryluk.

The inquest will take place at the Gallagher Centre at 455 Broadway Street West in Yorkton.

