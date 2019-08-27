Canada
August 27, 2019 10:18 pm
Updated: August 27, 2019 10:34 pm

RCMP-involved shooting leaves armed man dead on Fishing Lake First Nation

By Online Journalist  Global News

LIVE: Presser about an RCMP-involved shooting on Saskatchewan's Fishing Lake First Nation.

A man is dead after an RCMP-involved shooting that took place on the Fishing Lake First Nation, about 200 km from Regina, on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident unfolded after police received a report of an armed man who was creating a disturbance outside a home, according to an RCMP news release.

WATCH: (Aug. 14) Police watchdog investigates officer involved shooting in Surrey

Two officers from the RCMP’s Wadena detachment were called to the scene at 1:23 p.m.

The pair called for help shortly after their arrival, as shots had been fired by police, the release said.

Initially hurt, the man was declared dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

No police were injured.

