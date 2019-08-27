RCMP-involved shooting leaves armed man dead on Fishing Lake First Nation

A man is dead after an RCMP-involved shooting that took place on the Fishing Lake First Nation, about 200 km from Regina, on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident unfolded after police received a report of an armed man who was creating a disturbance outside a home, according to an RCMP news release.

WATCH: (Aug. 14) Police watchdog investigates officer involved shooting in Surrey

Two officers from the RCMP’s Wadena detachment were called to the scene at 1:23 p.m.

The pair called for help shortly after their arrival, as shots had been fired by police, the release said.

READ MORE: IIO investigate police-involved shooting at Surrey’s Gateway Shelter

Initially hurt, the man was declared dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

No police were injured.