Man fatally shot by RCMP officer on Fishing Lake First Nation identified

Family members have identified Lucien Silverquill, 37, as the man fatally shot by an RCMP officer on Fishing Lake First Nation Tuesday.

The incident unfolded after police said they received a report of a man armed with a knife, creating a disturbance outside a home shortly before 1:30 p.m.

READ MORE: RCMP-involved shooting leaves man armed with knife dead on Fishing Lake First Nation

According to police, shots were fired during the altercation by one of the two RCMP officers from their Wadena detachment, who responded to the call.

Wadena Emergency Medical Services then arrived to assist Silverquill, but he died at the scene, according to police.

No one else was injured.

WATCH: Man dies from RCMP-involved shooting on Fishing Lake First Nation.

The Moose Jaw Police Service will conduct an independent, external investigation into the incident.

The RCMP also said they have asked the Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice to appoint an independent observer who can monitor the quality of that external investigation.