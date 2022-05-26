SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Traffic

Car crashes into home in southeast Edmonton

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 8:56 am
Police investigate after a car crashed into the side of a home along Silver Berry Road between 29 Street and 28A Avenue in southeast Edmonton Thursday, May 26, 2022. View image in full screen
Police investigate after a car crashed into the side of a home along Silver Berry Road between 29 Street and 28A Avenue in southeast Edmonton Thursday, May 26, 2022. Global News

One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after crashing a car into the side of a southeast Edmonton home early Thursday.

The collision happened just before 3 a.m. in the Silver Berry neighbourhood.

Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, drove over a fire hydrant, through a fence, and into the side of a house.

Police investigate after a car crashed into the side of a home along Silver Berry Road between 29 Street and 28A Avenue in southeast Edmonton Thursday, May 26, 2022. View image in full screen
Police investigate after a car crashed into the side of a home along Silver Berry Road between 29 Street and 28A Avenue in southeast Edmonton on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Global News

In a news release around 4 a.m., police said the eastbound and westbound lanes of Silver Berry Road were closed between 29 Street and 28A Avenue.

Trending Stories
Drivers are asked to find other routes early Thursday as police continued to investigate.

No one in the home was injured.

Police investigate after a car crashed into the side of a home along Silver Berry Road between 29 Street and 28A Avenue in southeast Edmonton Thursday, May 26, 2022. View image in full screen
Police investigate after a car crashed into the side of a home along Silver Berry Road between 29 Street and 28A Avenue in southeast Edmonton Thursday, May 26, 2022. Global News
Edmonton police tagEdmonton Traffic tagEdmonton roads tagCar Crashes Into House tagCar Into House tagSilver Berry tagSilver Berry Road tagSilver Berry car into house tagSilver Berry police tagSilver Berry Road collision tag

