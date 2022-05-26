Car crashes into home in southeast Edmonton

One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after crashing a car into the side of a southeast Edmonton home early Thursday.
The collision happened just before 3 a.m. in the Silver Berry neighbourhood.
Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, drove over a fire hydrant, through a fence, and into the side of a house.
In a news release around 4 a.m., police said the eastbound and westbound lanes of Silver Berry Road were closed between 29 Street and 28A Avenue.
Trending Stories
Drivers are asked to find other routes early Thursday as police continued to investigate.
No one in the home was injured.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments