Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Thursday, May 26

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are Thursday, May 26.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Hamilton: Hosts a rally. 7:30 p.m.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Brampton: Announces plan to end hallway medicine. 9 a.m., Outside 120 Dandelion Rd.

Kitchener: Visits Food4Kids Waterloo Region Open House. 12:15 p.m.,Food4Kids Waterloo Region, 10 Washburn Drive Unit #4

Kitchener: Talks about plan to end hallway medicine. 1:30 p.m.,Corner of King Street and Pine Street

Fergus: Marks Paramedic Week in Wellington-Halton Hills. 3:15 p.m., Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service, 243 Queen St E

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Richmond Hill: Makes an announcement on ending for-profit elder care. 9 a.m., 167 Red Maple Rd.

Story continues below advertisement

Markham: Holds a roundtable with Chinese cultural media. 10 a.m., 1661 Denison St. Unit T7

Toronto: Makes an announcement on making the rich pay their fair share. 1:15 p.m., Riverdale Park, Corner of Broadview Ave., and Sparkhall Ave.

Toronto: Meets with local small business owners. 2:15 p.m., Afghan Cuisine, 66 Overlea Blvd.

Toronto: Makes a campaign stop to thank volunteers and supporters. 3 p.m., Don Valley East Campaign Office, 801 York Mills Rd., Unit 101A

Ajax: Makes a campaign stop to thank volunteers and supporters. 5 p.m., Ajax Campaign Office, 527 Kingston Rd. W

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Guelph: Participates in All Candidates Debate hosted by College Heights Secondary School and Centennial CVI. 10:30 a.m., College Heights, 371 College Ave W

Guelph: Canvassing in Guelph.5:30 p.m., Starting at Mike Schreiner Campaign Office, 256 Edinburgh Rd S