Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Thursday, May 26

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are Thursday, May 26.
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
Hamilton: Hosts a rally. 7:30 p.m.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath
Brampton: Announces plan to end hallway medicine. 9 a.m., Outside 120 Dandelion Rd.
Kitchener: Visits Food4Kids Waterloo Region Open House. 12:15 p.m.,Food4Kids Waterloo Region, 10 Washburn Drive Unit #4
Kitchener: Talks about plan to end hallway medicine. 1:30 p.m.,Corner of King Street and Pine Street
Fergus: Marks Paramedic Week in Wellington-Halton Hills. 3:15 p.m., Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service, 243 Queen St E
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca
Richmond Hill: Makes an announcement on ending for-profit elder care. 9 a.m., 167 Red Maple Rd.
Markham: Holds a roundtable with Chinese cultural media. 10 a.m., 1661 Denison St. Unit T7
Toronto: Makes an announcement on making the rich pay their fair share. 1:15 p.m., Riverdale Park, Corner of Broadview Ave., and Sparkhall Ave.
Toronto: Meets with local small business owners. 2:15 p.m., Afghan Cuisine, 66 Overlea Blvd.
Toronto: Makes a campaign stop to thank volunteers and supporters. 3 p.m., Don Valley East Campaign Office, 801 York Mills Rd., Unit 101A
Ajax: Makes a campaign stop to thank volunteers and supporters. 5 p.m., Ajax Campaign Office, 527 Kingston Rd. W
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner
Guelph: Participates in All Candidates Debate hosted by College Heights Secondary School and Centennial CVI. 10:30 a.m., College Heights, 371 College Ave W
Guelph: Canvassing in Guelph.5:30 p.m., Starting at Mike Schreiner Campaign Office, 256 Edinburgh Rd S
Comments