Sports

CF Montreal on to Canadian Championship semi after dumping Forge FC

By Elias Grigoriadis The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2022 9:42 pm

CF Montreal put any ideas of an upset to bed early as they eliminated Canadian Premier League side Forge FC from the Canadian Championships with a comfortable 3-0 win Wednesday evening at Stade Saputo.

Sunusi Ibrahim scored his first career hat trick for Montreal, sending them to the semifinals and setting up a rematch of last year’s final against Toronto FC.

The home side wasted no time getting forward and testing the Forge backline when Mathieu Choinere played Ibrahim through on goal only two minutes into the game. The play forced an excellent save from keeper Triston Henry, but that was only the beginning of the pressure.

Montreal's Félix Auger-Aliassime, Leylah Fernandez advance to third round at French Open

Just over ten minutes later, Miljevic played in Sunusi who converted this time.

It only took another ten minutes for Montreal to double their lead. After being played in by Miljevic once again, Kei Kamara squared it for Ibrahim who converted his brace.

Montreal didn’t let off the gas in the second half, with Ibrahim completing the hat trick four minutes into the second period from a perfect free kick by Miljevic.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
