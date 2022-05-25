Menu

Canada

Montreal’s Félix Auger-Aliassime advances to third round at French Open

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2022 9:28 am

Montreal’s Félix Auger-Aliassime scored a straight-set 6-0, 6-3 and 6-4 victory over Camilo Ugo Carabelli of Argentina to move on to the third round of the French Open on Wednesday.

Auger-Aliassime, seeded ninth in the major tennis tournament, fired eight aces and converted on five of 10 break points in a dominating display on the clay at Roland Garros.

It’s the first time in the 21-year-old Canadian’s career that he has advanced past the second round in Paris.

Auger-Aliassime’s next match is Thursday against either Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic or Croatia’s Borna Gojo.

Two other Canadians were also scheduled to see action Wednesday at the French Open.

Montreal’s Leylah Fernandez, seeded 17th on the women’s side, will play Czech Katerina Siniakova, while Bianca Andreescu will meet No. 14 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
