Canada’s Félix Auger-Aliassime and Bianca Andreescu advance to Italian Open quarterfinals

Canadians Bianca Andreescu and Félix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals at the Italian Open on Thursday.

Andreescu beat Serbia’s Petra Marti 6-4, 6-4 in the women’s tournament.

The product of Mississauga, Ont., faces top-seeded Iga Swiatek in the next round.

Swiatek is the defending champion in Rome and is attempting to win her fifth straight tournament.

Montreal’s Auger-Aliassime dispatched American Marcos Giron 6-3, 6-2 in the men’s third round.

He will face world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals.

Djokovic beat Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to face third seed Rafael Nadal of Spain later Thursday.