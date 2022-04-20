Menu

Canada

Montreal tennis star Auger-Aliassime opens with win at Barcelona Open

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2022 11:45 am

Canada’s Félix Auger-Aliassime shook off his recent rust to win his opening match at the Barcelona Open on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Auger-Aliassime, ranked No. 9 in the world and seeded third in the event, withstood a spirited challenge from Spanish qualifier Carlos Taberne to claim a 6-1, 3-6 and 6-4 clay-court victory.

The Montreal native landed 71 per cent of his first serves with seven aces, while Taberner, the world No. 94, connected on 81 per cent of his first serves but had no aces.

Read more: Montreal tennis star Auger-Aliassime withdraws from Dubai due to back injury

Auger-Aliassime slumped into the tournament, with just one win in his previous four events.

Trending Stories

His recent struggles followed a highly successful start to the season that saw him help Canada win the ATP Cup, move on to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, win his first ATP title in Rotterdam and advance to the final in Marseille.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
