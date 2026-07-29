CNE says it received 50K applications ahead of job fair

Send this page to someone via email

Young people still looking for summer work are expected to flock to a Toronto convention centre Wednesday for a shot at a job at Canada’s largest agricultural fair.

The Canadian National Exhibition says it has received nearly 50,000 applications ahead of its annual job fair, which is set to take place at the Enercare Centre.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The organization says that along with its vendors, it is looking to fill hundreds of seasonal jobs, including cashiers, retail staff, game attendants, food service workers and guides.

It says some jobs with other organizations and agencies, such as Metrolinx and the Royal Ontario Museum, will continue beyond the 18 days of the CNE.

The end-of-summer event kicks off Aug. 21 and ends Sept. 7.

Last year’s job fair saw thousands line up as early as 5:30 a.m. amid a high level of youth unemployment in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The CNE says youth unemployment in the Greater Toronto Area hit a peak of nearly 17 per cent in April of this year.