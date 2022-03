Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s Leylah Annie Fernandez has defended her title at the Monterrey Open.

The 19-year-old from Laval, Que., defeated Colombia’s Camila Osorio 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(3) Sunday to win the tournament in Mexico for the second consecutive year.

It’s the second WTA title of Fernandez’s career.

More coming.