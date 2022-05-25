Menu

Education

Wolastoqey language school to open in Fredericton, first of its kind for N.B.

By Nathalie Sturgeon Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 5:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Fredericton site chosen for Wolastoqey language immersion school' Fredericton site chosen for Wolastoqey language immersion school
WATCH: The city of Fredericton has unanimously voted to allow the Kilarney Lake Lodge to be used as a school for Wolastoqey language immersion. The city says it sees the inclusion of the school as a step forward in truth and reconciliation. Nathalie Sturgeon has more on that story.

The City of Fredericton has voted to allow the Killarney Lake Lodge to be the home of the Wolastoqey Language Immersion School, known as Kehkimin School.

It was a unanimous vote by council at its regular meeting on May 24.

The school will teach the Wolastoqey language to people in an effort to preserve it for future generations. According to the Wolastoqey Grandmothers, there are only about 100 fluent speakers left, many of them seniors.

Calvin Thompson, the First Nations Relations Manager with the city, said this is the first school of its kind in New Brunswick.

Read more: Wolastoqey chiefs want return of Indigenous artifacts from New Brunswick Museum

“We’ve been working with the Wolastoqey Nations and Grand Council for about the past eight months,” he said. “We have to act now.”

Story continues below advertisement

Thompson said this is a critical piece of the path toward reconciliation with First Nations communities.

“It’s extremely critical,” he said.

The school will be on the ground floor of the lodge for the first year it operates, until June 2023. It will then move to a city-owned house in the adjacent property for the remaining four years of the deal. The rent for the term of the agreement is $1, according to the city.

The city has also marked National Truth and Reconciliation Day despite the province not doing so and flies the Wolastoqey flag at city hall. It makes a land acknowledgement at the beginning of every council meeting.

Read more: N.B. municipalities make Truth and Reconciliation Day a stat holiday

Fredericton Mayor Kate Roger was very excited when the location for the school was agreed upon.

“A feeling of a sense of accomplishment,” Rogers said in an interview Wednesday.  “It very much comes from this idea that we say that we’re committed to truth and reconciliation, and we say that we are a treaty people and we say we’re allies, but without actions to back that up it doesn’t have much meaning.”

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada Calls to Action 14 (i) says  that “Aboriginal languages are a fundamental and valued element of Canadian culture and society, and there is an urgency to preserve them.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We are committed to this process,” Rogers said. “It’s the original language of this territory and Fredericton resides within Wolastoqey territory.”

