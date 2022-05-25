Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Man shot in suspected targeted incident in Maple Ridge, B.C. early Wednesday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 2:52 pm
Maple Ridge shooting View image in full screen
Ridge Meadows RCMP officers at a home on McDougal Avenue in Maple Ridge following a shooting early Wednesday morning. Shane MacKichan

RCMP in Maple Ridge are investigating an early morning shooting Wednesday.

Police said multiple people called 911 around 5:30 a.m., saying they heard what sounded like gunshots in the 11300 block of McDougal Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Read more: Homicide team identifies 41-year-old man shot dead in Maple Ridge

He is known to the police, Ridge Meadows RCMP confirmed, and investigators have reached out to the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-BC) for any intelligence and information sharing.

Officers believe this was not a random incident.

Court evidence released showing the chaotic and violent scene in a Maple Ridge parking lot that devastated a family – Apr 14, 2022

Investigators would like to speak to any witnesses who have not already spoken to police, or anyone with dash camera video or residential video surveillance.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

