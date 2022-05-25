Man shot in suspected targeted incident in Maple Ridge, B.C. early Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Maple Ridge are investigating an early morning shooting Wednesday.

Police said multiple people called 911 around 5:30 a.m., saying they heard what sounded like gunshots in the 11300 block of McDougal Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

He is known to the police, Ridge Meadows RCMP confirmed, and investigators have reached out to the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-BC) for any intelligence and information sharing.

Officers believe this was not a random incident.

Investigators would like to speak to any witnesses who have not already spoken to police, or anyone with dash camera video or residential video surveillance.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.