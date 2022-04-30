Homicide team identifies 41-year-old man shot dead in Maple Ridge

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have identified the man shot dead in Maple Ridge on Thursday as 41-year-old Arthur Aaron Joseph Comeau.

Ridge Meadows RCMP was called to the 12300 block of Carlton Street around 2 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired.

Comeau was found with gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts, he died at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Saturday that while Comeau was known to police, it was too early to say if his killing was linked to the ongoing regional gang conflict.

“We want to speak to Mr. Comeau’s friends and associates in an effort to build a timeline of his activities for the days leading up to his death,” IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi said in a media release.

The fatal shooting came just under three weeks after another 41-year-old man, Darr Khunkhun, was gunned down in Maple Ridge.

Investigators are still seeking witnesses and video shot in the area of Carlton Street and 124 Avenue, and 216 Street and Dewdny Trunk Road between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on April 28.

Police have also made victim services available to residents and neighbours who may have witnessed the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.