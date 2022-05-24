Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested in Manitoba community after weekend house fires

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 24, 2022 5:27 pm
A house fire in Camperville, Man. View image in full screen
A house fire in Camperville, Man. Manitoba RCMP

RCMP in Camperville, Man., have made an arrest after two weekend house fires in the community, which is located on the western shore of Lake Winnipegosis.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to Spruce Bluff Road in Camperville around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, where a house was completely engulfed in flames.

No one was hurt in the incident, and firefighters were on scene tackling the blaze.

Read more: Main Street hotel fire forces 15 people into temporary shelter

Just over an hour later, police checked a home on Gospel Bay in the community as part of their investigation and found the front porch on fire. The occupants were rescued from the home with no injuries.

Trending Stories

Police said a 37-year-old man was arrested a short distance from the scene of the second fire. He was charged with arson with disregard for human life and taken into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

Click to play video: 'Tips to avoid arson' Tips to avoid arson

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagManitoba RCMP tagArson tagcrime in Manitoba tagHouse Fires tagCamperville tagWinnipegosis RCMP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers