Man arrested in Manitoba community after weekend house fires

RCMP in Camperville, Man., have made an arrest after two weekend house fires in the community, which is located on the western shore of Lake Winnipegosis.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to Spruce Bluff Road in Camperville around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, where a house was completely engulfed in flames.

No one was hurt in the incident, and firefighters were on scene tackling the blaze.

Just over an hour later, police checked a home on Gospel Bay in the community as part of their investigation and found the front porch on fire. The occupants were rescued from the home with no injuries.

Police said a 37-year-old man was arrested a short distance from the scene of the second fire. He was charged with arson with disregard for human life and taken into custody.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of the Office of the Fire Commissioner.