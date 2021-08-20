Fatal Fire August 20 2021 8:58pm 00:32 Winnipeg man, 50, charged with manslaughter, arson in fatal blaze A Winnipeg man is in custody facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a fire at a convenience store and residence that killed a 60-year-old woman. Winnipeg man, 50, charged with manslaughter, arson in fatal blaze REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8130423/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8130423/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?