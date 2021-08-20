Winnipeg man, 50, charged with manslaughter, arson in fatal blaze

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is in custody facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a fire at a convenience store and residence that killed Jung Ja Shin, 60.

Douglas Last, 50, is accused of setting four fires in the area Sunday night — including the fatal blaze near the corner of Wardlaw Avenue and Scott Street.

Last has been charged with manslaughter, three counts of arson with disregard for human life, and two counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

Police said they were investigating on Stradbrook Avenue when they saw a man who matched the suspect’s description, and after a short chase, were able to arrest him.

