Crime

Winnipeg man, 50, charged with manslaughter, arson in fatal blaze

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 20, 2021 4:01 pm
Photo of fire damage to the commercial building on Scott Street. View image in full screen
Photo of fire damage to the commercial building on Scott Street. Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News

A Winnipeg man is in custody facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a fire at a convenience store and residence that killed Jung Ja Shin, 60.

Douglas Last, 50, is accused of setting four fires in the area Sunday night — including the fatal blaze near the corner of Wardlaw Avenue and Scott Street.

Read more: Fire on Wardlaw claims life of Winnipeg woman

Last has been charged with manslaughter, three counts of arson with disregard for human life, and two counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

Police said they were investigating on Stradbrook Avenue when they saw a man who matched the suspect’s description, and after a short chase, were able to arrest him.

Click to play video: 'Police seek suspect in Winnipeg fire that killed 60-year-old woman' Police seek suspect in Winnipeg fire that killed 60-year-old woman
Police seek suspect in Winnipeg fire that killed 60-year-old woman

 

Fire tagWinnipeg police tagWinnipeg crime tagArson tagFatal Fire tagWinnipeg homicide tagcrime in winnipeg tagWinnipeg manslaughter tag

