Armed man barricaded with children during 4-hour standoff, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 38-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after a harrowing standoff situation early Sunday morning in the Maples area.

Police said they were called to the home just after 4 a.m. to address a domestic dispute. Once they arrived, officers found a man armed with a knife who barricaded himself into a bedroom along with several children.

The standoff, which lasted around four hours, was resolved peacefully by crisis negotiation officers.

The man, who isn’t being named by police to protect the family’s identity, faces three counts of forcible confinement, as well as charges of weapon possession and breaking and entering with intent.

Police said the family will receive victims’ services support in the aftermath of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

5:03 Winnipeg Police on multiple standoffs in two weeks, protocols with mental health components Winnipeg Police on multiple standoffs in two weeks, protocols with mental health components – Jan 20, 2022