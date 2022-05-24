Menu

Crime

Armed man barricaded with children during 4-hour standoff, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 24, 2022 5:02 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

A 38-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after a harrowing standoff situation early Sunday morning in the Maples area.

Police said they were called to the home just after 4 a.m. to address a domestic dispute. Once they arrived, officers found a man armed with a knife who barricaded himself into a bedroom along with several children.

The standoff, which lasted around four hours, was resolved peacefully by crisis negotiation officers.

Read more: Six Winnipeggers face nearly 70 charges after North End standoff, gun seizure

The man, who isn’t being named by police to protect the family’s identity, faces three counts of forcible confinement, as well as charges of weapon possession and breaking and entering with intent.

Police said the family will receive victims’ services support in the aftermath of the incident.

