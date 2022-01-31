Six Winnipeggers face nearly 70 charges after North End standoff, gun seizure

Send this page to someone via email

Six people are in custody facing more than 70 charges between them after a four-hour standoff in Winnipeg’s North End on Friday.

Police said they tried to execute a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Charles Street as part of a firearms investigation, when three of the suspects — two women and a man — refused to leave the residence and barricaded themselves inside.

With the help of the tactical support team, police were eventually able to remove those inside peacefully and search the premises. Police say they seized two sawed-off shotguns, ammunition, six replica firearms, body armour, brass knuckles, Percocet pills, and $200 in meth.

The accused, five women who range in age from 25 to 38 and a 29-year-old man, are facing multiple charges each, with a 38-year-old woman handed a whopping 29 firearms, drugs and court order offences.

