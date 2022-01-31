Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Six Winnipeggers face nearly 70 charges after North End standoff, gun seizure

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 1:48 pm
Winnipeg Police Service car. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

Six people are in custody facing more than 70 charges between them after a four-hour standoff in Winnipeg’s North End on Friday.

Police said they tried to execute a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Charles Street as part of a firearms investigation, when three of the suspects — two women and a man — refused to leave the residence and barricaded themselves inside.

Read more: Winnipeg murder suspect arrested after hours-long standoff

With the help of the tactical support team, police were eventually able to remove those inside peacefully and search the premises. Police say they seized two sawed-off shotguns, ammunition, six replica firearms, body armour, brass knuckles, Percocet pills, and $200 in meth.

Trending Stories

The accused, five women who range in age from 25 to 38 and a 29-year-old man, are facing multiple charges each, with a 38-year-old woman handed a whopping 29 firearms, drugs and court order offences.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Police on multiple standoffs in two weeks, protocols with mental health components' Winnipeg Police on multiple standoffs in two weeks, protocols with mental health components
Winnipeg Police on multiple standoffs in two weeks, protocols with mental health components – Jan 20, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagWinnipeg Police Service tagMeth tagStandoff tagcrime in winnipeg tagWinnipeg guns tagarmed and barricaded tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers