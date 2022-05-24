Rash of long weekend stabbings part of grim trend, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’ve been dealing with numerous stabbings throughout 2022 — to the tune of just under six a day, on average — and the Victoria Day long weekend was no different.

Police said on Friday night, a man in his 30s was dropped off at a Winnipeg hospital in critical condition with a severe stab wound. He was later upgraded to stable, and police believe the stabbing happened near a Main Street bar.

Read more: Winnipeg woman charged after stabbing at Selkirk Avenue home

Later, three people, including two teenage girls, were arrested Saturday night in connection with another stabbing near Main Street and Jarvis Avenue. Two women had been stabbed outside a bar and taken to hospital in unstable condition. The three suspects — 15, 17 and 37 –were charged with assault-related offences.

Story continues below advertisement

As of today (May 24), the Winnipeg Police Service has responded to 860 dispatched events in 2022 where a stabbing was suspected – an average of just under 6 per day. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 24, 2022

Early Sunday morning, a security guard at an Osborne Street bar was stabbed, police said. He was taken to hospital in critical condition but later updated to stable.

In another incident that evening, a man in his 30s was stabbed during a child’s birthday party at an Alexander Avenue home. A second man showed up at hospital shortly after with a cut. Police said both men refused further police assistance.

Police were called to the 100 block of Powers Street Sunday night just after 11:30, with a report of two teen boys who had been stabbed at a nearby basketball court. Both victims were taken to hospital.

Finally, just after 2 a.m. Monday, police were called when two men in their 20s were admitted to hospital with stab wounds. It’s believed they were stabbed near a Main Street bar.

Story continues below advertisement