Crime

Winnipeg woman charged after stabbing at Selkirk Avenue home

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 11, 2022 12:45 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police car. Elisha Dacey/Global News

A 19-year-old Winnipeg woman is in custody after being arrested for a Tuesday afternoon stabbing at a Selkirk Avenue home.

Police said they were called to the scene around 3:30 p.m., and found the suspect walking nearby.

According to police, the victim was stabbed in the upper body and then escaped the home, with the suspect in pursuit. Both were found by officers. The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable.

The 19-year-old has been charged with assault with a weapon.

