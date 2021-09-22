Menu

12-year-old
September 22 2021 9:29pm
12-year-old boy stabbed while sleeping in bed: Norway House RCMP

Norway House RCMP is investigating after a 12-year-old boy was stabbed in his bed while he slept.

