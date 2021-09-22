Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

12-year-old boy stabbed while sleeping in bed: Norway House RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 4:40 pm
Norway House, Man., RCMP are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was stabbed in his bed while he slept. . View image in full screen
Norway House, Man., RCMP are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was stabbed in his bed while he slept. . File / Global News

Norway House, Man., RCMP are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was stabbed in his bed while he slept.

On Sept. 19 at 2:35 a.m., RCMP said they received a report of a stabbing at a residence in the community.

Officers say the boy had been stabbed while sleeping in his bed and he was taken to a local hospital and then transported by life-flight to Winnipeg.

He was treated and later released and is now back at home recovering.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators believe that a suspect broke into the home and attacked the boy before fleeing the scene on foot.

There were no reported witnesses to the suspect entering or leaving the residence.

RCMP are asking anyone with any information regarding the attack to contact them at (204) 359-6483 or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Woman dragged behind stolen vehicle with baby inside, Winnipeg police say' Woman dragged behind stolen vehicle with baby inside, Winnipeg police say
Woman dragged behind stolen vehicle with baby inside, Winnipeg police say – Sep 10, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagManitoba tagStabbing tagNorway House RCMP tagboy stabbed tag12-year-old boy stabbed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers