12-year-old boy stabbed while sleeping in bed: Norway House RCMP

Norway House, Man., RCMP are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was stabbed in his bed while he slept.

On Sept. 19 at 2:35 a.m., RCMP said they received a report of a stabbing at a residence in the community.

Officers say the boy had been stabbed while sleeping in his bed and he was taken to a local hospital and then transported by life-flight to Winnipeg.

He was treated and later released and is now back at home recovering.

On Sept 19, @ 2:35am, Norway House #rcmpmb responded to a 12yo boy having been stabbed while he slept in his bed. Suspect fled the scene on foot & was not seen. Victim was treated & later released from hospital. Have info? Call RCMP @ 204-359-6483. Investigation continues. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) September 22, 2021

Investigators believe that a suspect broke into the home and attacked the boy before fleeing the scene on foot.

There were no reported witnesses to the suspect entering or leaving the residence.

RCMP are asking anyone with any information regarding the attack to contact them at (204) 359-6483 or Crime Stoppers.

