Seven Oaks hospital stabbing: Winnipeg police charge 37-year-old with murder, attempted murder

Winnipeg Police Const. Rob Carver said on Monday that police have charged 37-year-old Trevor Farley with one count of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder, and one count of attempted murder in connection with incidents that all occurred on Oct. 27. Farley is accused in the deaths of his parents and of attempted murder in the attack on a hospital worker at Seven Oaks hospital in Winnipeg, who police said was a co-worker.