Body of deceased 8-year-old Cambridge boy’s father found in Milton

Over the weekend, Waterloo Regional Police announced that the body of Curtis Hesselink of Cambridge was found in the bushes of a rural property in Milton.

According to police, his body was found early Friday by Halton Regional Police, who then notified them.

When police made the announcement Friday night, they said his death was not considered suspicious.

They said that they are continuing to investigate the suspicious death of the eight-year-old boy.

On May 15, they announced that there had been a suspicious death in Cambridge involving an eight-year-old boy near Townline and River roads.

Police did not release more information but did say they were looking for a man who fit Hesselink’s description.

Two days later, they released his photo and ID, saying he could assist in the investigation and that there was a concern for his well-being.