Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Body of deceased 8-year-old Cambridge boy’s father found in Milton

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 24, 2022 9:57 am
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Ro

Over the weekend, Waterloo Regional Police announced that the body of Curtis Hesselink of Cambridge was found in the bushes of a rural property in Milton.

According to police, his body was found early Friday by Halton Regional Police, who then notified them.

Read more: Police release name, images of man connected to death of 8-year-old boy in Cambridge

When police made the announcement Friday night, they said his death was not considered suspicious.

Trending Stories

They said that they are continuing to investigate the suspicious death of the eight-year-old boy.

On May 15, they announced that there had been a suspicious death in Cambridge involving an eight-year-old boy near Townline and River roads.

Read more: Waterloo police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of 8-year-old in Cambridge, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

Police did not release more information but did say they were looking for a man who fit Hesselink’s description.

Two days later, they released his photo and ID, saying he could assist in the investigation and that there was a concern for his well-being.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagKitchener news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo crime tagCambridge crime tagMilton news tagWaterloo region police tagCurtis Hesselink tagCurtis Hesselink Cambridge tagCambridge suspicious death tagCurtis Hesselink DEad tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers